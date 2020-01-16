× Tulsa dentist convicted of murdering toddler denied appeal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man’s life sentence for murdering a 19-month-old child and trying to hire someone to kill the boy’s mother has been upheld by the court of criminal appeals.

Tulsa dentist Bert Franklin was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Lincoln Lewis, and conspiracy to commit murder against Lincoln’s mother, Roxanne Randall.

In October 2018, a judge sentenced Franklin to life without parole.

His attorneys argued that he was not given a fair trial because he was only given one trial for both charges and his legal counsel at the time did not request them to be separated.

Today, the court decided that the charges were connected to each other and provided compounding evidence for each, the charges did not need to be separated and therefore his lawyer was effectual in the trial.

Both of Franklin’s appeals were denied by the court.