4 the weekend: Comedy shows, OKC Home and Garden show

Posted 8:11 am, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 08:40AM, January 17, 2020
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - If you are planning to go out this weekend, there's

First up, OKC Broadway presents Miss Saigon this weekend at the Civic Center.

It's a love story between a young Vietnamese woman and an American soldier with many twists along the way.

It is playing through Jan. 19.

There is a new comedy club in Oklahoma City, bringing in some major acts like Damon Wayans, Margaret Cho, and Drew Lynch. You might remember Drew Lynch from Season 10 of America's Got Talent when he got the golden buzzer for his routine. He ended up being the runner up for the season.

The shows for Friday and Saturday are sold out, but you can still buy tickets for one of Sunday's shows.

Also in the world of comedy, Chris Tucker will be at Riverwind Casino on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Norman Chocolate Festival is going on at Norman North High School. There will be about 25,000 chocolate samples and sales benefit Norman Public Schools.

The OKC Home and Garden Show begins on Friday. You can find out about the latest outdoor gadgets, learn from landscapers, and find out what works best in your outdoor space. The show will be at State Fair Park.

