Boeing awards $100,000 grant to non-profit helping Oklahoma veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nonprofit organization that is working to empower individuals facing vision loss has received some help from a major company.

Recently, the Boeing Company awarded a $100,000 grant to NewView Oklahoma to help expand the non-profit’s programs and services for veterans.

“Boeing is committed to supporting veterans in Oklahoma by investing in critical workforce training and recovery and rehabilitation programs,” said Kristin Holland, community investor, Boeing Global Engagement. “We’re honored to support NewView Oklahoma’s VITAL program to provide visually impaired veterans with access to specialized services.”

According to a 2017 report by the American Foundation for the Blind, at least 30 percent of veterans in Oklahoma have a visual disability caused by a service-related eye or traumatic brain injuries or age-related eye diseases.

“Boeing’s community impact is unmatched,” said Lauren Branch, NewView president and CEO. “We are excited to expand and improve services to our veterans so they can live the independent and productive lives they deserve. This wouldn’t be possible without Boeing’s immense generosity.”