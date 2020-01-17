Council to consider plans for pedestrian bridge over Northwest Expressway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It seems that plans for a pedestrian bridge along a busy stretch of road in Oklahoma City have surpassed another hurdle.

In October, officials announced that they were considering a pedestrian bridge over N.W. Expressway at Wilshire Blvd.

According to OKCTalk.com, the bridge would be just southeast of Wilshire Blvd. and will tie together bike and walking trails.

The project is expected to cost just over $3 million, and funding would come from general obligation bonds.

The engineering firm in charge of the project, ADG P.C., has designed a lighted chevon that pays tribute to cars from the 40s, 50s, and 60s.

If approved by the Oklahoma City Council, the 130-foot bridge would start construction in the fall.