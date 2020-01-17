KFOR interactive radar
Weather Closings and Delays

El Reno vice principal accused of forcing students to bow in prayer, school officials say he was playing

Posted 4:16 pm, January 17, 2020, by

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — Three El Reno PS students were allegedly forced to bow in prayer by the vice principal after he was allegedly offended when he heard one of the students say “Oh God.”

Lillian Skiles tells News 4 that on Thursday morning, her sister and two other Roblyer Middle School students were forced to bow in prayer by the vice principal.

Skiles said her sister told her the principal was offended when he overheard one of them say “Oh God.”

Superintendent Craig McVay released this statement to News 4 about the matter: “This was taken completely out of context. This was a playful exchange between our assistant principal and kids in the lunchroom before school. It was in no way a discipline action or anything of the kind. It was also not religious in nature or anything more than a humorous exchange. The district will have no further comment on this at all.”

