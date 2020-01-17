Family pleads for driver behind deadly hit-and-run to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) –An Oklahoma family is pleading for a driver to come forward after 22-year-old Nichole Graves was hit and killed on I-35.

It happened early Friday morning near the Northwest 12th Street exit in Moore.

The family is reeling after hearing the news.

“Our whole family is absolutely devastated. Our world is torn apart right now,” says Nichole's dad, Scott Graves.

Her sister, Breanna, says it was normal for Nichole to be on the roads early in the morning. She worked long hours waiting tables, and she was on her way home from work Friday when she lost control of her car. She was okay, but she got out of the car and another driver hit and killed her. The other driver then left the scene.

“Accidents happen, but when someone does leave the scene of an accident, it’s a little bit worse,” says her dad.

Now, left behind, Nichole’s four-year-old daughter, Sofia.

“She asked me today, ‘Why is mommy not home yet? Why is she working so long? Is mommy gonna make me dinner tonight, or are you,’” says Breanna.

Breanna says all she feels now is numb, not knowing what to do without her best friend.

“I’m her older sister. I’ve always had that promise with her. We had what we called a 'sister promise.' You don’t break that. When she had Sofia, I sister-promised her that I would make sure her and Sofia were taken care of, and I wasn’t able to do that,” says Breanna.

The family, remembers Nichole as loving, hard-working fiercely protective, which is why it’s so important now to bring the person who fatally hit her to justice.

“If anybody has any information out there... and maybe you're just scared to come forward. It could be your kid,” says her dad.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for Nichole’s funeral expenses and to care for her daughter. You can find it here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/nichole-graves-memorial-fund

If you have any information about the accident, call police.