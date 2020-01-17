Former Kaw Tribal Police asst. chief charged with kidnapping ex at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - A former Kaw Tribal Police officer was jailed, accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

Robert Seney Jr. is charged with kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, malicious injury to property, and two counts of violating a protective order.

The former Kaw Tribal Police assistant chief’s ex-girlfriend filed a petition for a protective order alleging multiple instances of stalking by Seney beginning in October of 2019. In court documents, the woman told investigators he had recently been fired from his job and they had broken up.

The petition alleges he would confront the woman and yell at her, stalk her and take her photo while she was out, threaten her, even that she found a tracking device and voice recorder in her car.

In December, Seney allegedly surprised her while she was in her car at her work. According to court documents, he was “standing at the window with a crowbar,” then yelling at her to open up “while prying at the door.”

He even allegedly got on top of the hood and threatened to kill her, himself, and another person.

Seney was charged with violating the protective order and damaging her vehicle.

After that, things escalated.

Documents state that in the beginning of January, Seney allegedly hid in her carport, then “pointed a gun at her head and told her to get into her vehicle.”

The woman told investigators he demanded she “drop the charges because he cannot get a job.”

She was able to talk him into letting her go, but warned investigators that “she will not be able to talk him out of killing her next time.”

Attempts to reach the Kaw Tribal Police and the Kaw Tribe for comment Wednesday were not returned.