Lone Grove police apologize for birthday tasing

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A birthday bash went horribly wrong after one dad got Tased when two police officers arrive.

The chief of an Oklahoma police department said his officers dropped the ball, and is now coming out with an apology.

Drew Filtz’s 40th birthday party came to an abrupt halt when his friend, Kyle Johnson, was Tased by police several times.

"They are shocking the f*** out of me!” Johnson said.

It all started at the Filtz’s home near Lone Grove outside of Ardmore.

Around midnight, the party went outside for a game of tag.

"I hear, 'Freeze!'" Drew Filtz said. "We were playing. Like, 'What is going on?!'"

The police showed up, but they weren’t responding in their own jurisdiction.

That’s because a neighbor, who was home alone and pregnant, heard the commotion outside and thought they were intruders.

She called her husband, who is a Lone Grove police officer. He sent two of his co-workers to check it out.

"People can't break laws to ensure her safety,” Sarah Filtz said.

One officer immediately went after Drew, and the other ran after Johnson and his teenage son.

"They said, 'Give me your hand!' And then they Tased him, and he would just scream even more,” Filtz said.

Johnson was Tased six times in all. A cell phone video was taken of the incident, and kids are heard crying in the background.

"I am just so glad he pulled a Taser instead of a gun,” Filtz said.

The Lone Grove Police Department admits they made a mistake from the beginning, since it wasn’t their call to begin with. It should have been handled by Carter County Sheriff 's Office deputies instead.

"We have taken measures to correct that problem,” Lone Grove Police Chief Robert Oldham said. “Our officers will not be going out of our city limits, period."

Johnson was not in any trouble, and the officer still isn’t either.

The Filtz’s tell News 4 they have met with the Carter County District Attorney but no charges are set to be filed.

"It's going to take a while to convince our kids that they can trust police, and how can we be sure if police can behave this way without consequences,” Filtz said.

Lone Grove police say they cannot release the status of the officers who responded. They add it’s a personnel matter, but they did tell us they had a meeting to discuss how to better handle situations like this moving forward.