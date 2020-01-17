× Officer allegedly attacked at John Marshall High School during fight at basketball game

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person attacked an Oklahoma City police officer during a disturbance at John Marshall High School.

The disturbance occurred while a basketball game was being held at the school.

The commotion began in a bathroom. Teachers intervened and officers were called to help stop the fight.

Authorities said that Oklahoma City police officers got control of the situation and started escorting those involved in the disturbance out of the building, but before the officers could get them out of the building, the commotion reignited.

An officer attempted to place an individual under arrest when a friend of the individual became angry and jumped at the officer.

Two adults and a 17 year old were arrested for alleged disorderly conduct; none of the three are students.

A female was pepper-sprayed, but it only hit her on the back of the head. A medic checked her and determined that she was fine.

No one was injured, including the officer who was attacked.