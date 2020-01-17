Oklahoma Electric Cooperative warning customers about new scam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma electric company is warning its customers about a scam involving your electric meter at home.

Officials with the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative say scammers are calling people and saying their meter needs to be replaced because it’s a fire hazard.

After telling you about the dangers, the scammers then say you are required to pay $500 for the new meter.

However, the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative is warning customers to not fall for the trick.

The OEC says its meters are not a fire hazard, adding they would never call you and demand money for a replacement.