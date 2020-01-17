× One killed in deadly wreck along I-35 in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – While most of the metro missed out on icy weather, the heavy rain still caused an issue for some drivers.

On Friday morning, emergency crews were forced to shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 near N.W. 12th St. in Moore because of a deadly wreck.

Drivers were diverted onto the service road as crews worked to clear the scene.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told News 4 that one person died in the crash, but it appears that the accident only involved one vehicle.

The victim’s identity has not been released.