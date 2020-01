OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs from a local store.

On Friday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released video surveillance from a business in the 11000 block of N. Rockwell Ave. following a theft.

Investigators say a woman was seen grabbing wigs and running from the store without paying for them.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.