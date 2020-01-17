Police: Wrong way driver causes head-on crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody following a three-car accident in Oklahoma City.

Early Friday morning, emergency crews were called to a three-car pileup near N.W. 36th St. and the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.

Officials say an alleged drunk driver was headed the wrong way on the road and slammed into another car head-on. The impact of the crash forced that car into another vehicle.

No one was seriously hurt, and the alleged drunk driver was taken into custody.