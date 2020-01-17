Rep. Kendra Horn discusses decisions regarding impeachment vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As the United States Senate begins its impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, a United States representative stopped by to discuss her decision regarding the impeachment trial.

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn spoke about her decision to vote for impeachment during the House's trial.

"I took my time to really look at everything that was involved because I think this is something that we can't approach lightly. But ultimately, there were two questions in front of us; one was about an abuse of power and the other one was an obstruction of Congress. As to the first, it's never OK for any president, regardless of party, to ask a foreign government to place their finger on the scales of our most sacred democratic institution, our elections. And that in and of itself is an abuse of power. To the obstruction of Congress, this administration refused to comply with lawful subpoenas by Congress to allow any witnesses to testify, both current and former administration officials, or to produce any documents. That is the very definition of obstruction and so that's where I came down to my decisions," Horn told News 4.

At this point, it is unclear what the impeachment trial will look like in the Senate.

"I think that's the question, what the Senate is going to do. I do think it would be helpful to have more information and people that were directly involved and I think that the Senate to conduct a fair and open trial that witnesses would be helpful but I think that's up to the senators, so we'll see what they do," she said.

Horn says she thinks it would be helpful if additional witnesses were called during the Senate trial, but there is no word on whether that will happen or not.

"I think it would have been helpful and that goes to the obstruction charge, to have more information is to be better able to make the best decisions and conduct our duty of oversight of the investigation, which we do a lot of different ways. That's one of the things we worked on in a large part last year in armed services with the work that we've done on base housing across the country. We're not finished. There's still a lot of work to do but that's why it's important as Congress we exercise our powers of oversight in an investigation," she said.

While in studio, Horn was asked about transparency and dark money groups.

"I think dark money is one of the biggest problems that we face on all sides of the coin because without transparency, we don't know who's trying to influence the elections. If we look at candidates or other organizations, they have to report where their money comes from, where it's being spent, but these dark money organizations do not. And that's why we passed legislation earlier this year to shine a light on it because that's where corruption can thrive, in the darkness and we need to ensure these groups, if they're purchasing ads, if they're working to influence an election, are transparent about it at the very least. So the voters, the people in our communities know who's behind those ads," she said.

Horn will hold a town hall event to discuss civil rights and justice on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church of OKC.