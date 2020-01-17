Silver Alert issued for disabled Midwest City elderly man believed to be in danger

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man who is disabled and believed to be in danger.

The Silver Alert was issued for 87-year-old Ronald Wall.

Wall went missing at approximately 10 a.m. Friday from the 4700 block of SE 29th Street in Del City.

Wall has a disability and is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

He was last seen driving a silver 2011 Mercury bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number AFL862.

If you see Wall or know of his whereabouts, please call Midwest City police at (405) 739-1306.