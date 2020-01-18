Big crowd packs OKC Home & Garden Show

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans are springing into fun at the 2020 OKC Home & Garden Show at State Fair Park.

A large crowd of visitors packed into the Bennett Event Center to see everything from home improvement products and ideas to outdoor living furniture and landscaping.

News 4’s Kevin Ogle and Brent Skarky were on hand to meet folks and sign autographs.

Vendors were busy selling kitchen products, mattresses, bird feeders and swimming pools.

Tickets are available for the OKC Home & Garden Show through Sunday at State Fair Park.

Take a look at the photo gallery above for a look at the many products and fun happenings at the Home & Garden Show.