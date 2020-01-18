Church security team takes active shooter response training class to prepare for the worst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A security team at Wickline United Methodist Church is taking an active shooter response training class at 10-8 Tactical to prepare for the worst.

"It’s a sad day we live in when churches can’t be... you can’t be protected when you’re worshipping or going to school," Tyler Lippe, communication and administration manager at Wickline, said.

The group was motivated to take the class because of church shootings that have been happening across the country. They want to know how to respond as a team.

"We want to all be on the same page. We can all take conceal carry, but it may give us all different perspectives on how we handle an active shooter situation," Lippe said.

The class includes classroom instruction and builds to a live scenario. Not only do students learn how to use a gun, they also learn about mental preparation and how to assess a situation.

Instructors say active training is key.

"Unless you've been in some real life scenarios, it doesn't translate. All the curriculum and things we build on, they're on reality," Sean Anderman, owner of 10-8 Tactical, said.

He says some students may realize handling a situation like this isn't for them, but the goal is to make sure people are prepared.

"When this goes down, the citizen is the one that's going to be able to stop it first. We come generally along after it's already over because active shooters happen really fast," he said.