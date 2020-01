OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn is hosting a town hall event this afternoon.

The town hall will be from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Jan. 18 at Fairview Baptist Church, 1700 NE 7th St.

The Town Hall Project ranked Horn (OK-5) among the top ten most accessible freshman members of Congress for town halls hosted.

Horn hosted 19 town hall-style events last year.