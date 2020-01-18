Cowboys Can’t Close Against Baylor, Fall 75-68

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The day began with OSU handing out energy drinks and doughnuts to fans as they tried to bring the rowdy back to GIA for OSU's showdown with the 2nd ranked Baylor Bears.

Mike Boynton changed the lineup ahead of the contest starting Kalib Boone and Avery Anderson over Yor Anei and Thomas Dziagwa. The buttons Boynton pressed early worked.

Isaac Likekele got his scoring going early, but so did Dziagwa when he got in. Dziagwa nailed three triples in the first half. He hit four on the night as a whole. He finished with 14.

Cam McGriff did some serious damage to Baylor in the first half. He knocked down shot after shot, hitting six en route to a team high tying 16 points. OSU built their lead to 12 at one point.

Then the Bears went on a 14-4 run to take control back. Devonte Bandoo nailed a pair of three's. He had 16 off the bench. Baylor built a 66-61 lead.

OSU wouldn't go quietly. Lindy Waters nailed a huge three to pull OSU within two. Waters had 14. Freddie Gillespie hit a tough jumper which was two of his 17 points.

On the other end, Likekele had an acrobatic layup to pull the Pokes within two. He had a team high tying 16 as well. But with 20 seconds to play, Macio Teague at the line for Baylor, he had a second free throw to extend Baylor's lead to four, but he missed. Yor Anei pulled down the rebound, but when he went to throw it to Isaac Likekele, it went straight through his hands, ending any hope of OSU coming back against the second ranked Bears. Baylor won going away 75-68 giving OSU their fifth straight loss.

Despite the L, the Cowboys shot the ball much better shooting 41 percent from the field and three. Next up for OSU, they look to right the ship on the road at Iowa State on January 21st.