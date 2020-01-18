Deadly stabbing of inmate at prison in Lawton investigated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is investigating the stabbing death on an inmate that occurred Friday night.

Corrections officers at the facility in Lawton found 31-year-old Brian Piper with multiple stab wounds.

Piper was take to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Piper was serving multiple sentences for drug and weapon convictions in Pontotoc County.

The investigation into the fatal stabbing is ongoing,

Visitation has been canceled this weekend because of the deadly stabbing.