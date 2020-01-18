Dogs & puppies found on Pottawatomie County roadside, deputies need help locating owner

POTTAWATOMIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the owner of some dogs and puppies that were found on the side of a road.

Two grown dogs and a litter of puppies were found along the road in the 18000 block of Fishmarket.

You can photos of the dogs and puppies in the above photo gallery.

If you have any information about who the dogs belong to, please contact deputy David Earls at (405) 273-1727 or email him at deputy.earls@pottcoso.com.