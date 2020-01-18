Gala event brings in big money for women’s & children’s services at Mercy Hospital OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mercy Health Foundation Oklahoma City raised nearly $586,300 during its annual gala Friday night.

The gala was held at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

The event’s proceeds will go to women’s and children’s services at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, and be used to purchase new warmers and baby bassinets for infants in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit and baby nursery.

“Nearly 4,000 babies are born every year at Mercy and thanks to the incredible sponsors and donors, we will be able to enhance the care our clinicians provide for these precious lives every day,” said Lori Cummins, vice president of development for Mercy Health Foundation

The gala included a reception, silent auction, seated dinner and live concert by American Idol finalist and country music singer Gabby Barrett.

More than 600 guests attended the gala. Philanthropist Jose Freede was the event’s presenting sponsor, according to the news release.