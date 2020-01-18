International Finals Rodeo in Guthrie to raise money for decimated Australian wildlife

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Massive bushfires have ravaged lands across Australia and killed hundreds of millions of Australian animals, and the International Finals Rodeo (IFR) is doing its part to help Australia’s wildlife.

IFR, happening this weekend at Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, will include two Australians bull riders – Adam Hinkley and Ty Parkinson – competing for world championship titles.

Australia will be at this year’s rodeo in both competition and spirit.

“Considering the devastating impact the bush fires are having on their home country, the International Pro Rodeo Association is showing its support and asking Oklahoma rodeo fans to help with relief efforts,” an IFR news release states.

The rodeo will raise relief funds for Australia by asking event attendees to put money in a boot passed around by Miss Rodeo USA contestants.

“The funds will be donated to NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. (WIRES); Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organisation that has been rescuing and caring for native animals for over 30 years,” the news release states.

IFR events will be held at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today, Jan. 18, and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to the news release.

Lazy E Arena is located at 9600 Lazy E Drive in Guthrie.