Manek Surges Sooners To Bounce Back Win

Brady Manek scored a career high 31 points, and in the process topped 1,000 points in his OU career to help lead Oklahoma's men's basketball team to a 83-63 win over TCU.

Manek was one of four Sooners to score in double figures.

Austin Reaves finished with 14 points, Kristian Doolittle scored 11 points and OU freshman De'Vion Harmon poured in ten points.

The Sooners improved to 13-0 all time against the Horned Frogs in Norman.

Lon Kruger's crew shot 53 percent from the field after having their worst shooting game of the season against Kansas the game before.

OU only has one day to prepare for second ranked Baylor.

The Sooners travel to Waco to take on the Bears on Monday, January 20, at 8 p.m.