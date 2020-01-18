× Photography exhibit focusing on Oklahoma City homelessness underway in metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s not too late to catch a photo exhibit that depicts homelessness in Oklahoma City.

Jason Stover, an amateur photographer, is hosting an exhibit featuring his photography depicting homelessness in Oklahoma City.

The exhibit is on display until 1 p.m. today, Jan. 18, at the CHK | Central Boathouse at 732 Riversport Drive.

“In recent months, I’ve been working on a project to document homelessness in Oklahoma City. I’m taking portraits of homeless friends that I meet each week while doing volunteer work, and I am telling their stories, one at a time,” Stover said.

Stover hopes the exhibit will educate and inspire compassion in others to either volunteer or donate to help alleviate homelessness in Oklahoma City.