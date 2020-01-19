2 arrested after beating woman, leading police on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Two people are in custody after an armed pursuit in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say it started after two men allegedly made their way into a woman's home, held her at gunpoint and beat her.

They fled the scene, and the victim's sister followed in a vehicle when they took off.

Officers say she was shot at while following them.

Police caught up with the suspects on Independence near I-44. The suspects were going up to 70 mph.

The pursuit came to an end near Southwest 25th and Grand, where the vehicle crashed out.

Officers say the passenger inside the vehicle jumped out and took off running. He was found a short time near Southwest 40th and Miller.

Both suspects have been taken into custody.

Police say one of the suspects involved is the ex-husband of the victim who was beaten. It's not clear what the extent of her injuries are.