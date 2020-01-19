Bail bondsman charged in deadly shooting at Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An Oklahoma City bail bondsman has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal Thanksgiving shooting of a woman at a south Oklahoma City hotel.

Shortly before midnight on Nov. 28, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department rushed to the Hyatt Place, located near S.W. 15th and Meridian, following a reported shooting.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Howard Barnett was trying to arrest a fugitive at the hotel when he forced his way past 43-year-old Jennifer Dunn and into the room, then was fighting with Dunn and the suspect when the gun discharged, killing Dunn.

The suspect also suffered injuries. He was taken to the hospital and treated.

Barnett's attorney told The Oklahoman that Barnett denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutors say Barnett is to blame for Dunn's death because he unlawfully entered the room.