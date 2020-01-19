Impeachment discussions continue on Flash Point

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, Todd Lamb, Mike Turpin, and moderator Kevin Ogle sat down with two seasoned politicians from Oklahoma to discuss the continued impeachment trial.

David Walters was the 24th governor of Oklahoma from 1991 to 1995. Steve Russell is a retired Lieutenant Colonel and former Congressman for Oklahoma’s 5th District.

Walters and Russell sat down with the Flash Point team to discuss the impeachment trial beginning in the Senate.

The Senate conducted its ceremonial functions of the impeachment trial on Thursday before the actual arguments will get underway Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video