× OKC Utilities Department plans water outage Sunday night

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Utilities Department says they plan to shut off water to a part of the city overnight in order to repair and install valves in the area.

Water will be shut off to residents and businesses along MacArthur Boulevard between NW 81st and NW 89th from 10 p.m. Sunday to about 8 a.m. Monday.

Officials say he lines are being shut down so crews may make repairs to valves at NW 81st and NW 83rd. They will also install a third valve in the area.

What residents can do:

Fill a kettle or pitcher with water for drinking water overnight.

Make sure all pet bowls are filled before you go to bed at night.

Make sure all laundry and dishwashing cycles are complete before 10 p.m. Do not set any dishwashers to run during the overnight hours.

Make sure to get your coffee maker set and ready before 10 p.m.

Keep some extra water by the toilet if you need to make a late-night stop. Or, simply close the lid and finish your flush in the morning.

Make sure your irrigation system is turned off (it should already be turned off and winterized).

If you continue to experience issues during the planned outage, call the Emergency Dispatch line at 405-297-3334.