Popular old Yukon theater may be demolished later this year

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) - Some Oklahomans are feeling sentimental after learning a metro theatre might be torn down.

New memories are being shared about an old place, as folks recall the place where they used their cell phone for the first time, and being dropped off to see classic films from the '80s and '90s like Jurassic Park and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

The Yukon cinema was a popular place to go.

"In 1997 there were three movies that came out. Titanic, the Mouse Trap and James Bond. Titanic stayed there for 19 weeks and became one of our most hated films because it was there for so long," said former employee Ryan LaCroix.

It was Ryan LaCroix's first job at 16 years old. He worked concessions and took tickets from moviegoers.

"Tons of teenagers, tons of families. It was kind of the thing to do in Yukon," LaCroix said.

But the theater closed about five years ago. Since then it has sat empty in the Chisholm Shopping Center.

At a Yukon City Council meeting on January 7, former resident Peyton Benge spoke about the uncertainty of the former theater.

"I'm here because I heard a rumor that the old movie theater is going to be demolished,” Peyton Benge said.

Benge says he's confirmed it's being surveyed for demolition.

"When I asked what the future plans of the project was, he replied that they're going to put more parking spaces,” Peyton Benge said.

We tried to reach the same management company but haven't heard back.

Yukon Progress Newspaper spoke to the president who says it's less costly to build new than trying to convert the building.

Also saying any interest hasn't been economically viable.

However - people are still holding on hope the building isn't doomed.

"I get the financial realities of it, but man you wish something could be done with the theater because it's such a big space and there's a lot of memories wrapped up into it for a lot of people in that community for sure,” LaCroix said.

We reached out to the city manager's office. They told us there hasn't been any request for a demolition permit.

The Yukon Progress reports American Asset plans to demolish the building later this year.