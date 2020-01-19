Shots fired at Oklahoma City Mall Saturday night, suspect on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - For the second time in a month, police responded to a shots-fired call at Penn Square Mall.

Police say it started just before 8:00 p.m. with a disagreement between two people, and that no one was hit by gunfire. One person has a minor injury from shrapnel.

Two off-duty officers were working security at the mall when they heard shots fired and responded to the theater area and chased the suspect out of the mall.

"There was a disturbance outside the theater. One person had a gun and there were shots fired. No one was hit. Had off duty county deputies that were working inside the theater who chased the gunman from the mall and we're working now to identify him," Lt. Michelle Henderson with OKCPD said.

Maricela Bachelor says she was going to the movies when she heard the gunfire.

"I thought it was to my right, it was four loud shots, I ducked down, my husband and the guy who took our tickets started to run, and we followed him and we ran," she said.

"I was working at Starbucks behind the counter and I heard three gunshots and at first I didn't know it was gunshots and someone screamed, 'it's a gun!' and we ran to the back and we took all the customers," Dominique Carattini said.

The suspect is still on the loose, and police are working to provide a detailed description. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses.