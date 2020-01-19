Woman arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt at Devon Ice Rink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A woman has been arrested after an alleged kidnapping attempt at Devon Ice Rink Sunday afternoon.

The Dickerson family was at the rink when they noticed a woman staring at their two-year-old daughter, Phoenix. When Phoenix's grandpa tried to pick her up, the stranger tried to take her.

"This lady comes running and is like, 'no' and tries to grab her away," Corbin Dickerson, Phoenix's father, said. "My fight or flight kicked in."

He tried to stop her. "At first I was like, 'holy crap, this lady's trying to take my kid, what do I do?' And just stepped in and, you know, pushed her away," he said.

The woman kept yelling and tried to get away with the child again, and Dickerson says he pushed her away a second time.

Staff and security in the area quickly stepped in.

The owner of Evelyn Faye's Mobile Kitchen, Tony Williams, saw what was happening and the kept the woman where she was.

"I went up on her and just kind of stood between her and the father of the child and spoke with her and talked with her and was able to talk with her until the police came," he said.

Witnesses say the woman even tried faking a seizure. Police were able to quickly respond and take the woman into custody.

Williams says it's a situation that hits home for him as a father.

"I was able to help as a father myself, and I was glad I was there at the right place at the right time," he said.

As for the Dickersons, they say this serves as a reminder to always stay vigilant.

"If we weren't that close or paying that much attention, our reactions might've been slower, and she might've actually gotten away with her," Dickerson said.

Police say the woman has been booked into jail. Her name has not yet been released.