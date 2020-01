× Arkansas man convicted of killing father of Oklahoma sheriff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Arkansas man was convicted of killing the father of an Oklahoma sheriff.

Ricky Rainwater was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Larry Lane, Sr. in Cherokee County. Lane’s son, Larry Lane, Jr., is the sheriff of Sequoyah County.

Rainwater argued that Lane made unwanted sexual advances toward him.

A jury recommended life in prison for the murder conviction.