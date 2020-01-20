Authorities arrest man connected to stabbing incident in Lawton

Posted 1:23 pm, January 20, 2020, by
Tenairo Navarro

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was taken into custody following a stabbing in Lawton.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to the 2600 block of S.W. I Ave. on a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found victims suffering from stab wounds.

On Monday, investigators announced that 29-year-old Tenairo Navarro was arrested in connection to the stabbing.

So far, authorities have not released any information about a motive or identified the victims.

