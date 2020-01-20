× City leaders prepare for Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – People from all across the state are gearing up to celebrate and honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

For more than 40 years, organizers have been putting on the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade and say part of their mission is to make the event inclusive to everyone.

Last year, thousands of people lined the streets for a glimpse of the show.

Oklahoma City Public Schools will participate in this year’s parade with district officials walking alongside a school bus.

The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. near N.W. 6th and Walker.

However, events are planned throughout the day in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.

7 a.m.- Annual Martin Luther King Breakfast Program at Midwest City’s Reed Center.

9 a.m.- Job fair at Douglass High School

9 a.m.- Opening program at the Freedom Center

9:45 a.m.- Silent march from Freedom Center to the Oklahoma History Center

10:45 a.m.- National bell-ringing salute at Oklahoma History Center

12:15 p.m.- Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Program at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

2 p.m.- Holiday parade.