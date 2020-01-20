Crash in The Village kills 7-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) - A 7-year-old boy was killed in a crash Saturday night on Britton Road in The Village.

A makeshift memorial has been set up to honor the life of Israel Cuellar.

Village Mayor Cathy Cummings says the driver may have fallen asleep before the car hit a tree next to a liquor store.

7-year-old Israel Cuellar was wearing a seatbelt but did not survive.

Diane Watson, manager of nearby Village Laundry, remembers driving by the scene.

"I saw a lot of police car lights and I saw a wrecker with a car on it, an ambulance was leaving real slow and it was over, everything was over," Watson said.

She says it's tragic something like this happened to a family she knows.

"Good, great people, just so sad… can't even think about it," she said.

Neighbors also say they're heartbroken to hear about a tragedy so close to home.

"It's so sad to hear about that," Cheryle Turk said.

"We grew up right in this area, you know what I'm saying, we don't want to see anything bad happen to nobody," Tristan Leverette said.

The community still in shock and paying their respects to honor 7-year-old Israel.

"I couldn't believe it, it's right here where I work every day, never seen a wreck here, ever, and I couldn't believe it," Watson said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call them at (405) 751-9564.

The family has set up a fundraiser on Facebook to pay for funeral expenses. You can find it here.