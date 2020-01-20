“I thought I would see her again in 4 hours,” Parents of teen killed on her way to ACT talk to News 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - For the first time, the family of a Moore teenager killed by an off-duty police officer in a roll-over crash is speaking out.

On December 14th, Emily Gaines was on her way to take the ACT.

She only made it two miles from home.

"I got up and made a breakfast sandwich before she left and then I told her good luck,” Dana Gaines said.

It would be the last time Dana Gaines would ever see her daughter alive.

"And then that was it,” Dana Gaines said.

Emily’s life was gone in a flash, allegedly at the hands of Kyle Lloyd, an off-duty Moore police officer.

Lloyd is now charged with manslaughter.

"I'm angry I have to drive past the place where she was murdered,” Bryan Gaines said.

Investigators confirm Lloyd was driving his personal vehicle, topping 95 miles per hour as he barreled down Sooner Road.

Emily was already in the intersection, turning left at Southeast 134th Street when she was hit.

“I thought I would see her again in 4 hours,” Dana Gaines said.

Emily’s car rolled several times, coming to a stop 80 feet from where she was first hit.

The 18-year-old died before emergency crews could arrive.

"All the work she put in was just wasted,” Bryan Gaines said.

Just weeks before losing her life, the Gaines family received a surprise in the mail.

Emily was accepted into OU.

That fateful day, she was on her way to retake her ACT because she wanted to see how high of a score she could get.

"She was a perfectionist,” Bryan Gaines said.

Emily was involved in choir, swim, National Honor Society, drama, her church, and loved to travel.

Her family remembers her as a sharp mind with an even bigger heart.

“She is a very hard worker and just loved her dogs,” Bryan Gaines said.

And now their hearts are left shattered as they are forced to await the fate of the man accused of stripping away any future their daughter had.

"Just a senseless act and we want justice and we want him tried,” Bryan Gaines said.

Kyle Lloyd’s attorney says they are still working to come up with a “meaningful resolution.”

Lloyd is due back in court early next month.