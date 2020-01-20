× Indianola Elementary transformer damaged by gophers

INDIANOLA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Indianola Public Schools say they had a real ‘Caddyshack’ moment at the elementary school today.

According to the district’s Facebook post, gophers burrowed their way into the elementary building’s transformer and damaged it.

Electricians were on-site during the day to make the necessary repairs.

There is no word on any gopher casualties.

But the school is not in session at this time. So they got that going for them, which is nice.