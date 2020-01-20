Just Kids Pediatrics – Why Sick Kids Aren’t the Only Ones That Need The Doctor

Squeaky wheels aren’t the only ones that need oil, say Just Kids Pediatrics — a primary and urgent care facility in Oklahoma City. Providers at Just Kids Pediatrics recommend that parents bring their children in for regular Well-Child Checkups. Practicing preventative medicine allows physicians to be pro-active toward potential medical conditions. Catching illnesses before they become serious can be life-saving.

A Well-Child Check focuses on safeguarding your child’s health. Patients can expect an examination to include screening for existing illnesses, proper development, and tips for their future well-being. Founding physician, Angela Yaffe says “we want the child to be healthy, we want to keep them that way, and even talk about how we can make them healthier as they continue to grow.”

Another way Just Kids Pediatrics helps patients stay healthy is by recommending that all parents should bring their children in for flu shots. Just Kids Pediatrics says to not wait until peak flu season to get vaccinated or it may be too late. Children’s immune systems are exposed to a number of conditions between school and daycare. While some bacteria can be useful for building immunity, others can be detrimental to their health.

To keep their families protected, parents can schedule a Well-Child Checkup or flu shot by visiting justkidspeds.com, or one of their four locations in Moore, South OKC, North OKC, and Mustang (coming Winter 2019). Parents can also follow Just Kids Pediatrics on Facebook at justkidspeds for more tips.