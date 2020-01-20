Lawton police arrest man for deadly shooting

Richard Smith

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people have been taken into custody following a shooting this past weekend.

Around 2:25 a.m. on Jan. 18, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of S.E. 52nd St.

Officers arrived and found Angel Conner suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Investigators arrested 23-year-old Richard Smith in connection to the homicide.

At this point, no other information is being released.

