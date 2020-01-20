× Marijuana grow owner shoots suspect during attempted burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A marijuana grow owner shot one of two suspects of an attempted burglary at his business after he claims the two returned to his shop again Monday after breaking in Friday night.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at a marijuana grow in SE OKC.

The owner, who wanted to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation, told News 4 it all started Friday night when two suspects broke into his business after stealing a key out of his lockbox out back, which he said he leaves there for his construction crew.

The owner said the two stole $1,500 worth of tools, along with the key, and took off.

The owner said he feared they might return again with that key. So, he decided to spend the night there Sunday just in case.

Sure enough, the owner said early Monday morning, two people threw a large rock through his glass front door. That’s when he said he fired shots at them, hitting one of the suspects.

Police on scene told News 4 the two then took off and sometime later, someone showed up to a Del City hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and a bullet lodged in their arm.

Police said they believe this person is one of the suspects. However, no one is in custody at this time.