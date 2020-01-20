Neighbors shaken after reported shooting in MWC home

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Neighbors are still shaken up after they say a woman was shot inside her home near Northeast 10th and Douglas Monday afternoon.

While police have not confirmed anything from the incident, one neighbor tells News 4 that the woman ran to their home bloody and looking for help.

Another neighbor says they saw police arrive on scene and enter the home with guns drawn.

The News 4 crew on scene overheard an officer tell a witness that they do have a man in custody.

Midwest City Police have not commented on the situation.

