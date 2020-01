STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The sounds of New Orleans will soon fill the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University.

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band is set to perform in Stillwater on Jan. 30.

Founded in 1963, the band is named after the Preservation Hall in the French Quarter and treasured by the Crescent City.

The ensemble will perform songs from their latest album as well as a traditional New Orleans Repertoire.

