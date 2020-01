× Oklahoma City officer injured in weekend crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After shots rang out at a busy shopping mall, officers from across the area rushed to the scene.

Now, we know one Oklahoma City officer was injured while responding to Penn Square Mall this past weekend.

Authorities say the officer’s patrol car rolled near N.W. 23rd and Classen Blvd.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.