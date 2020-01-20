Oklahoma man convicted of murdering girlfriend, dumping her body

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KOKI) – It didn’t take long for an Oklahoma jury to convict a man of murdering his girlfriend in 2018.

On Oct. 30, 2018, officials began investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Lauren Kidd after she was reported missing when she failed to show up for a Halloween party with friends.

Authorities soon turned their focus to Konner Brunner, Kidd’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.

After interviewing Brunner a second time, he admitted to shooting and killing Kidd inside his car. He told investigators that he dumped her body in a recycling bin.

“It’s hard being her dad. You feel a lot of responsibility to protect your family. You never foresee something like this to happen,” said Joe Kidd, Lauren’s father.

During Brunner’s trial, the prosecution called his coworkers and friends to the stand to testify about his mental state before the murder. According to FOX23, the prosecution also showed Brunner’s text messages before the shooting, which said that Lauren was ruining his life.

The defense argued that the shooting was accidental.

However, the jury disagreed and convicted Brunner of first-degree murder.

“I’m just so grateful that we got the guilty verdict,” Christa Kidd told FOX23.