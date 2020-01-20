× OU develops joint research program with Peru university to study climate change, cancer

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university has reached an agreement to develop a joint research program with one of Peru’s largest and oldest public research universities.

Earlier this month, the University of Oklahoma entered an agreement to develop a $9 million program of joint research with the Universidad Nacional de San Agustin.

Organizers say the program will focus on the impact of climate change and its effects on Peru’s Arequipa region. Officials say the research will also identify the socio-economic drivers leading to high incidence of diseases such as cancer and diabetes among the population of Arequipa.

“We are proud to enter into a partnership with the Universidad Nacional de San Agustín de Arequipa in Peru that will bring OU research know-how to create long-lasting research capacity at UNSA, and will help tackle some of the most daunting challenges faced by the population of the region of Arequipa, Peru and Latin America,” said OU Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr.

“By bringing faculty at OU and UNSA to work together in transdisciplinary teams from all relevant academic disciplines – from atmospheric sciences to the social sciences and the humanities, to the biomedical sciences – the work under this program will lead to science-based recommendations for local policy makers, and will undoubtedly have a very direct and significant impact on the people of the region,” said Tomas Diaz de la Rubia, OU vice president for research and partnerships. “Moreover, our own faculty and students will be able to translate the knowledge gained in Arequipa to better understand similar issues here in Oklahoma.”