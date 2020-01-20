× Sooners’ Late Rally Falls Short at #1 Baylor

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team made a late rally and had a chance to take the lead in the final seconds but fell short in a 61-57 loss to top-ranked Baylor on Monday night at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

The Sooners trailed from the midway point of the first half on, then went on a 9-2 run to make it a two point game with 41 seconds left, with back-to-back three-pointers from Austin Reaves and Brady Manek cutting the Baylor lead to 59-57.

OU got a turnover, with Kristian Doolittle stealing the ball, and Reaves had a three-point attempt from the left corner to take the lead bounce out with just five seconds remaining.

The Bears hit a pair of free throws to clinch the win by four.

Oklahoma nearly pulled the upset on a night when they shot just 35 percent from the field, and two of their top three scorers had off nights shooting the ball.

Manek led OU with 21 points, but Reaves and Doolittle combined to go 7-for-31 from the field and 2-for-13 from three-point range, finishing with eight points each.

The Sooners’ defense was stout, as they actually outshot Baylor by one-tenth of a percent.

Oklahoma lost the battle on the glass, getting outrebounded 46-36, and giving up 18 offensive rebounds to the Bears.

The Sooners fall to 12-6 overall, 3-3 in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma is next in action on Saturday when they face Mississippi State at 1:00 at Chesapeake Arena in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.