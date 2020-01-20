St. Eugene’s students volunteer to honor MLK’s legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - On this day that we honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr., students from Saint Eugene’s Catholic School spent their day volunteering at the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank.

Fourth graders joined together on an assembly line to help fill packages of food and snacks as part of a day of service.

“My mom always said that you should help people in need. Even if you can’t do as much, give all your heart and do your best shot and I feel like I’m using what my mom said in this,” said fourth-grader, Kendra Wadmia.

The students learned that Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in our nation, and their efforts today help make a difference in combating hunger.

“Martin Luther King Jr. really exemplifies the golden rule and to love one another and to care for your neighbor and that’s what we’re here to do,” said Principal Molly Goldsworthy.

If you would like to help the Regional Food Bank, they could use more volunteers as well as food and monetary donations.

