× UCO preparing to host career, internship fair for students, alumni

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Students and alumni from the University of Central Oklahoma are invited to attend a career and internship fair next month to connect with employment and internship opportunities.

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Career Development Center will host its 2020 Spring Career and Internship Fair on Feb. 5.

From 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., students and alumni can connect with employers from a wide range of organizations in the Nigh University Center ballrooms.

“This is a great opportunity to meet face-to-face with employers who are looking to hire students and alumni,” said Elizabeth Enck, M.Ed., director of the Career Development Center at Central.

Professional attire is not required but encouraged, and attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume.

For more information, click here.