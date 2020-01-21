9-year-old OKC girl shot in road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Texas (KFOR) – A little girl from Oklahoma City is lucky to be alive after getting shot in a suspected case of road rage in Dallas.

Now, her mother is pleading for help to find the man responsible.

9-year-old Rubye Rhodes is recovering in the hospital after a bullet injured the fourth grader's left kidney and intestines.

Her mother, Diamond Dixon, said they were headed home to Oklahoma City Sunday night when they encountered an erratic driver on I-35.

Dixon said she honked her horn when the driver almost hit her car.

She said the man drove up next to her with his window down about a minute later and opened fire.

The next thing she heard was her daughter's cries from the backseat.

"My child started screaming, 'I got shot! I got hit! I'm shot mama!'" she said. "My baby's life will never be the same."

Dixon says her instincts kicked in and she rushed to the hospital.

Two surgeries later, little Rubye is now breathing on her own but is expected to be hospitalized for several more days.

Right now, police are still searching for the driver who opened fire.